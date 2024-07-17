Victim’s mother, woman who called police give testimony in trial of man accused of killing local DJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jurors heard from the woman who called 911 after she heard a local DJ die.

Tasheka Young was a local DJ known as “Ty’Sheeks” and a mother of 2 with a 3rd on the way. Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of Bursey Armstrong, her former boyfriend charged with her murder.

Jurors were also shown messages between Young and Armstrong, and some of the messages leading up to the murder described how Young was happy to be 9 weeks pregnant with what would have been her and Armstrong’s 3rd child.

They talked about potentially trying to work things out, and she mentioned how Armstrong was supposed to love her not hurt her. At one point, Armstrong said Young was lost and described her as a “has-been from radio.”

Young was shot to death in 2022, and her 2 kids were in the room when it happened.

In the trial against her accused killer, her mother described the horror of finding her daughter.

“She was on the floor, and her baby girl was holding her mom’s hand. Bursey [Young’s son] was in bed just shaking ... just shaking...” Young’s mother said.

The blankets Young’s children used to cover her were shown in court. Both children sat in the room with a lifeless Young for over 12 hours.

“They were hungry. They were wet. They were glad to see me,” Young’s mother explained.

Young’s former boyfriend Bursey Armstrong Jr. is charged with 2 counts of murder, accused of killing her and their their unborn child. Bursey was also caught on video trying to escape a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interrogation room after his arrest.

Police say they found the gun used in the crime and Armstrong’s bloody clothing underneath the stairs at his family’s Middleburg home. They also tracked toll records from the car they say he drove there.

The downstairs neighbor calls 911. She described what she heard.

“I heard the bedroom door bust open. Then, I heard things falling on the floor, and I heard Young, the woman above me, who was crying and screaming, I heard her say, ‘Please no, I love you! I love you!’ Then, I heard children screaming and yelling,” the neighbor explained.

The woman who called 911 was emotional in court and didn’t talk to police when they got to the scene. She said she was scared. She described in the call what she heard after what was believed to be gunshots.

“What I do know is I don’t hear her anymore,” she said.

There has been little, if any, rebuttal from defense attorneys so far in the trial. More witnesses are expected to take the stand at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

