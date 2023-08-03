Video: Stolen Kia crashes, multiple people jump out while being pursued by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained an exclusive video of a crash involving a stolen car that happened Wednesday in the New Town neighborhood.

Sources tell us that this was a carjacking that started in downtown Jacksonville.

You can see at the top of the video a red Kia that crashes into a ditch before multiple people get out of the car and start running from police.

This was near a gas station on Kings Road.

The car later burst into flames. We showed you the aftermath on Wednesday.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez is looking into the rise in these types of crimes and the reasons behind it on CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

