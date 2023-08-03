Sources; Carjacking of Kia ends up in a ditch and in flames in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a witness told Action News Jax that they saw police chasing a Kia sedan through the streets of Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That chase ended up near a gas station in New Town and the car was in a ditch and in flames.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two sources who spoke on the incident said several people were involved in a carjacking downtown, off Davis Street. The sources say the car swerved, crashed into a ditch and went up in flames at the Sunoco gas station off Kings Road.

“They came from over there and the car -- instead of going straight, it turned right and ended up at the gas station,” Darwin Espanaza, a witness to the crash, said in Spanish.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez saw surveillance video that revealed a handful of young boys running out of the Kia after it crashed.

“If those, if those kids were 15 years old, it surprised me,” Keith Davis, another witness said. “They appear to be from maybe 12 to 13 years old.”

It’s not surprising to see this was a KIA sedan. Two weeks ago, JSO tweeted about how Kia and Hyundai vehicles were the subject of nearly half of the car thefts happening in Jacksonville. It appears to still be happening.

Related Story: JSO warns of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles

“Well, you know, it’s kind of crazy to me. I don’t understand it. Why? Why? Why you’re taking up a property that belonged to someone that’s one livelihood, you know, to have to get to work,” Kia owner Anis Daivs said. “You know, I just don’t understand it.”

Davis has owned her Kia Soul for years and hasn’t run into any issues with break-ins or thefts. She said she keeps her car in the garage.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax reached out to JSO for more information. We are still waiting to hear back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.