Duval County’s results in the 2024 Peanut Butter Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 Peanut Butter Challenge is complete for the UF/IFAS Extension Duval County office, a division of the City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department.

The friendly competition among counties involved collecting jars of unopened, unexpired peanut butter – a Florida-grown product and pantry staple – throughout October.

Duval County collected 1,577 jars of Peanut Butter, totaling around 2,000 pounds, an increase of 31% in jars and 24% in pounds since 2023.

The Extension Office has been distributing peanut butter throughout selected food pantries and this will be completed before Thanksgiving.

“Thanks to the citizens of Duval County, for your participation and generous donations to help fight against hunger,” said Tracy Akers Williams, UF/IFAS Extension Duval County Marketing Manager who also facilitated the challenge. “Together, we are making strides in the fight against hunger by providing this nutritious food item to local pantries.”

