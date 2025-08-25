Duval and Glynn Counties see increase in mosquito-borne West Nile virus

Health officials across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are urging residents to take precautions after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

In Duval County, the Florida Department of Health reported an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity after several sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus.

The department is working with Jacksonville Mosquito Control to coordinate surveillance and prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, in Glynn County, Georgia, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), the county’s mosquito control contractor, notified officials of positive mosquito pool test results at five locations in the Brunswick area, including Blythe Island Regional Park, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the GP Paper Mill, and New Castle Street.

In response, Glynn County has significantly ramped up mosquito control efforts, including:

Inspecting and treating breeding sites to target larvae.

Deploying traps to monitor the mosquito population and evaluate the effectiveness of control measures.

Truck-mounted and aerial spraying to reduce adult mosquito numbers. Aerial spraying is scheduled for Monday evening, weather permitting.

Dr. Pete Obenauer, a local insect expert, said seeing West Nile virus during the summer months is normal.

“We do see West Nile this time of year… It’s typical. Especially August usually tends to be a peak,” he said.

He emphasized that there are no human cases reported in Glynn County at this time — only mosquito samples testing positive.

“We don’t have human cases. We have pools of mosquitoes that are positive, so it’s always important to clarify there’s a difference,” Obenauer said.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and using repellent containing DEET (about 30 percent) or picaridin. Officials also remind the community to clear standing water to reduce mosquito breeding.

Glynn County Public Works and VDCI will continue monitoring mosquito populations and share any additional findings with the public.

