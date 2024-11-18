E. coli outbreak prompts massive recall of organic carrots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, according to the CDC. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but may be in people’s homes, the CDC said. Anyone with recalled carrots in their home should throw them out or return them to the store, the CDC states.

Grimmway Farms recalled multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots. These products are likely no longer in stores for sale but may still be in homes.

What carrots have been recalled?

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.