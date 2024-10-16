Early voting for many Florida counties begins Oct. 21: Over 600k vote-by-mail ballots already cast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Early voting for the 2024 General Election in Florida kicks off Monday, October 21, with nearly three dozen counties opening polling sites ahead of the November 5 election.

According to the state Division of Elections, 603,731 Floridians had already cast vote-by-mail ballots as of Wednesday, signaling strong early participation statewide.

While all counties must offer early voting starting October 26, many are starting earlier.

Counties beginning early voting October 21 include Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Gadsden, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, Taylor, Wakulla, and Washington.

With high voter turnout expected, local election officials encourage voters to take advantage of the early voting period to avoid long lines on Election Day.

For more information on early voting locations and hours in your area, visit your county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

