Local

First Alert Weather: Summertime storms returning... eventually

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s another sunny and hot day across the area
  • Tonight remains quiet with a few clouds overhead
  • Monday and Tuesday are dry and hot
  • Wildfire danger will be elevated to start the week
  • Isolated showers build in Wednesday and Thursday
  • The best chances for rain will be Friday through the weekend
  • The sea breezes will be the focal points to watch each of those days
  • The most rain looks to fall inland and west of I-95
  • Temperatures remain above average through the weekend to go with the rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 90

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/92

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read