First Alert Weather: Summertime storms returning... eventually

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s another sunny and hot day across the area
- Tonight remains quiet with a few clouds overhead
- Monday and Tuesday are dry and hot
- Wildfire danger will be elevated to start the week
- Isolated showers build in Wednesday and Thursday
- The best chances for rain will be Friday through the weekend
- The sea breezes will be the focal points to watch each of those days
- The most rain looks to fall inland and west of I-95
- Temperatures remain above average through the weekend to go with the rain
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68
MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 90
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/92
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/92
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️