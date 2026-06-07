First Alert Weather: Summertime storms returning... eventually

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s another sunny and hot day across the area

Tonight remains quiet with a few clouds overhead

Monday and Tuesday are dry and hot

Wildfire danger will be elevated to start the week

Isolated showers build in Wednesday and Thursday

The best chances for rain will be Friday through the weekend

The sea breezes will be the focal points to watch each of those days

The most rain looks to fall inland and west of I-95

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend to go with the rain

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 90

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/92

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92

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