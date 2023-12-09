Edward Waters University students recognized in 2023 Class of Rising Future Makers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —



In celebrating talent and community impact, two Edward Waters University (EWU) students have emerged as standouts in the prestigious 2023 Class of Rising Future Makers.

The program, which recognizes outstanding students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has honored 25 individuals nationwide who have positively contributed to their communities and campuses.

Adeleye Mesogboriwon, a Senior at EWU and a Jacksonville native is one of the distinguished winners. Mesogboriwon is pursuing a major in Business and Computer Information Systems, harboring aspirations of becoming a Product Designer.

Faith Ajumobi, a Sophomore at EWU, is the second student from the university to be recognized. Ajumobi is majoring in Computer Information Science and has set her sights on a career as a Software Developer.

The accolade comes with more than just recognition; each winner will receive a $5,000 prize courtesy of AT&T 5G, a 5G-enabled tablet, and a year of AT&T service.

Additional gifts are also part of the package. Beyond the tangible rewards, the students will have the opportunity to participate in professional workshops, including mentoring sessions with AT&T executives. These sessions aim to assist the awardees in expanding their networks and furthering their professional development.

The recognition of these EWU students not only reflects their accomplishments but also underscores the university’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering positive community engagement.

The Rising Future Makers program stands as a testament to the potential for positive change that emerges from HBCUs, and the inclusion of these two students from Edward Waters University showcases the institution’s dedication to excellence.

