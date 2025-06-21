Elderly woman hit and killed on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says an elderly woman died after being hit by a car Friday night on Blanding Blvd near Harlow Blvd.

Read: JSO investigating deadly shooting on Baymeadows Road

The incident happened just after 9 p.m.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when a driver heading south in a Jeep hit her. She died at the scene.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is the 77th traffic death in Duval County so far this year.

The road has since reopened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.