Why is Ortega Elementary being declared surplus before a closure vote? Parents want answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents of students at Ortega Elementary School are raising concerns after learning the Duval County School Board could vote next month to declare the school as surplus property, even though the board has not formally voted to close it.

According to the agenda for the board’s July 1 meeting, members will consider declaring Ortega Elementary surplus property, a move some parents fear signals the district’s intentions for the school.

Erin and Alex Stone, whose children attend Ortega Elementary, said they were surprised to see the item placed on the July agenda before the district had held additional community meetings about the school’s future.

“They were going to do a town hall or a meeting or some sort of organized community aspect, and so we are wondering why are they voting to surplus it before that happens,” Erin Stone told Action News Jax.

The couple says the timing of the vote is also raising concerns.

“Had this been done in like the February, March time frame when school is in session, they were going to have a much bigger pushback, and they put it in for July to not have any of that angst,” Alex said.

The possibility of Ortega Elementary closing has been a topic of discussion as the district works through a long-term facility plan and declining enrollment challenges.

According to the district’s Master Facilities Plan, nearby Venetia Elementary is slated to be rebuilt and consolidated with what the document describes as “area schools.” Unlike other planned school consolidations listed in the plan, the document does not specifically name the school or schools that would be merged with Venetia.

Parents fear Ortega Elementary could be that school.

“It’s a gem that is being very neglected right now, and all it needs is just a little bit of help to get it over that edge,” Alex said.

Action News Jax reached out to School Board Chair Charlotte Joyce and School Board Member Reginald Blount, whose district includes Ortega Elementary, asking why the board is being asked to consider declaring the property surplus before a formal vote to close the school.

Neither responded before this story was published.

The Stones argue that district leaders should focus on improving existing schools rather than spending money on new construction projects.

“That $75 million can be put to better use, renovating schools that we already have, that are already highly attended, and make those schools even better, which will drive more enrollment,” Alex Stone said.

Erin Stone, Alex Stone, and other supporters of Ortega Elementary say they plan to attend the July 1 school board meeting and speak against any effort that could move the school closer to closure.

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