Electric Dough Pizza Co. set to transform historic San Marco Theatre building

CuliVino Hospitality Management and Consulting proudly announced that Urban Partners has formally submitted the construction permits for Electric Dough Pizza Co., a new handmade pizza-centric restaurant concept by Chef Tom Gray, to the City of Jacksonville. This submission initiates the planning process and marks the countdown for construction at the historic San Marco Theatre building.

“Electric Dough Pizza Co. has reached an exciting milestone with the submission of the project’s construction permits,” said Gray, who revealed the concept and location earlier this year. “We are excited to bring our newest restaurant to this iconic San Marco location, and we look forward to seeing our concept come alive when we welcome locals and visitors later this year.”

The San Marco Theatre, built in 1938 and designed by prominent Jacksonville architect Roy Benjamin, will maintain its historic facade thanks to the commitment of its owner, TSG Realty.

For the restaurant’s design, Gray has engaged ai3 for a fourth collaborative effort. Founded in 2004, ai3′s Atlanta studio specializes in architecture, interior design, graphics, and branding across various industries, including hospitality and restaurant. Electric Dough Pizza Co.’s 4,200-square-foot interior will celebrate the historic theater as a work of art with stylish design details.

The restaurant will feature Gray’s rectangular artisan pizzas with Roman-style dough and Detroit-style crispy, cheesy edges. The name Electric Dough references the Italian-imported electric oven used for baking the pizzas and the handmade, long-fermented dough. The electric oven produces a pizza with a crunchy crust. The menu will emphasize fresh flavors and high-quality ingredients, offering seasonally-inspired salads, and a rotating selection of gelato and sorbets. Beverage options will include a full cocktail bar, domestic and imported beer, wine, craft sodas, and zero-proof offerings.

Additionally, Electric Dough Pizza Co. will have a retail area selling take-and-bake frozen pizzas, fresh pastas, from-scratch sauces, house-made pimento cheese, and other products to enjoy at home.

Electric Dough Pizza Co. is anticipated to open in Q4 2024.

This new venture will complement Gray’s two full-service restaurants, Prati Italia, which opened in 2020 at the St. Johns Town Center, and Town Hall, which debuted in 2017 just a few storefronts from the San Marco Theatre location. For more information, visit www.culivino.com.

