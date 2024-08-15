Emerald Trail, Riverside Link community meeting on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville and the design team at HDR are hosting a Emerald Trail community meeting at the Fire Union Building (618 Stockton St.) for Riverside residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on Wed., Aug. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

Draft concepts and preliminary designs for segment three, the Riverside Link, of the Emerald Trail will be shown and discussed.

All are encouraged to attend and learn more about the Emerald Trail, ask questions, and provide feedback and ideas about the proposed trail route through Riverside.

For more information about the Emerald Trail visit, www.GroundworkJacksonville.org.

