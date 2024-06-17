‘Evolution as a top research university:’ UNF unveils its first Ph.D. program in Computing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is offering its first Ph.D. program among doctoral offerings.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new Ph.D. in Computing is now accepting applications for Fall 2024.

It’s taken the university several years to get the program established.

“As UNF’s first Ph.D. program, this serves as an important step in UNF’s evolution as a top research university, Dr. William Klostermeyer, dean of UNF’s College of Computing, Engineering and Construction said. “It will help us recruit new faculty and students as well as enable new partnerships with local industry, other universities and funding agencies.

The Ph.D in Computing program will focus on intelligent systems and cybersecurity. This will include AI, data mining, computer security, and algorithms.

RELATED: UNF ranked as one of the ‘Best Online Programs’ by U.S. News & World Report

UNF already offers professional doctoral degrees such as the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the Doctor of Education Degree (EdD), but this will be the first Ph.D. program among doctoral offerings.

For more information and to apply, visit the Ph.D. in Computing website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.