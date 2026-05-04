EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Carmen Vallone talks Last Comic Standing, writing clean comedy ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Stand-up comedian Carmen Vallone will be coming to Jacksonville in May. Vallone will be performing at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville on May 9 as part of the Bonkerz Comedy Series. I got the chance to chat with Vallone ahead of his upcoming show to talk about trying out for Last Comic Standing, writing clean comedy, and the weirdest place he’s performed.

“The weirdest place I’ve performed at so far was probably this place, like an hour outside of Austin, Texas. We were given an address for a place that wants to do stand-up, and I should have looked it up on Google Earth or whatever, but I didn’t think about it at the time, ‘Okay, here’s the address we got a show.’” recalls Vallone. “[M]y buddy, JP Lambiase, who’s actually going to be my opener at Jacksonville soon, he and I are driving out in the middle of nowhere. I’m like, ‘Are we going to perform in a field? What is happening here?’ We pull into the driveway, and the first thing we see are goats; there’s just a bunch of goats everywhere, and like farm animals. I’m like ‘What is this place? I do not want to go in here.’ We go into this...bar I guess. It looked like a biker bar out in the middle of nowhere. There’s like Satan stuff on the walls and weird, like dead animals, and I’m like, ‘This place is terrible, let’s do our show and get out of here.’ Well, I guess the bar never advertised it. I don’t think there was even anyone that lives within a 25-mile radius that could have gone to this show. It turned out to be a father and son in the crowd, and we would perform for like the bartender. It was just the most godawful show, and in the middle of performing, you’d hear the goats, and I’m like ‘What is happening here? Why did they bring in stand-up comedy for nobody?”

You can hear more of Carmen recalling his time on Last Comic Standing and talk about why he became a clean comedian in the full interview.

Tickets to see Carmen Vallone at the Hyatt Regency are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com.

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