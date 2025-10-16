EXCLUSIVE: Violinist Lindsey Stirling reflects on AGT and more ahead of Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Popular violinist and former America’s Got Talent contestant Lindsey Stirling will be coming to Jacksonville in November. Stirling will be taking her “Snow Waltz Tour” to the Moran Theater on November 29. She sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the late-November show to reflect on her time on America’s Got Talent, how much prep goes into her shows, and the song you must learn if you play the violin.

During the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent, Stirling received harsh criticism from the judges, with then-judge Piers Morgan saying, “There were times where it sounds like a bunch of rats being strangled. You’re not untalented, but you’re not good enough to go flying through the air and play the violin.” While she maintained her composure on the screen, Stirling says, “I was breaking down inside for sure. I was so embarrassed. I think I was, honestly, in a bit of shock too, because I had to visualize this moment, and I wanted it so bad, and as it was unfolding, I was just like ‘this can’t be real.’”

This criticism didn’t ruin her experience on the popular talent show. “I mean it did ruin it in the moment, but I think that’s what comes with hindsight is like growth and maturity, not holding onto bitterness or, you know, ‘revenge’ or any of those kinds of feelings. Those can only get you so far, like that did propel me, and like kind of give me this need to prove myself, but then that can’t last for a decade plus. So I’m really grateful that I’ve gotten to go back to America’s Got Talent multiple times as a guest performer or as a mentor, and it’s become a very sweet experience, and every time I go back, it now feels like family. I can’t help but see it as the place where I started. Even if it looked like I didn’t wanted it to, that’s where I got my start, that’s what propelled my story. So honestly, now all I have is like gratitude for that moment,” says Stirling.

You can hear when Stirling realized she made it big and how much preparation goes into her tour in the full interview. Tickets to see Lindsey Stirling are on sale now.

