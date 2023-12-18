Expect another busy Christmas holiday at Jacksonville International Airport

Jacksonville, Fla. — Christmas is just a week away. And if you are flying for the holidays, we want to help prepare you.

That includes long lines at security and parking lot closures at Jacksonville International Airport.

John Tierney and his wife Helen are flying from Jacksonville to Michigan. They said parking is always top of mind.

“We didn’t have any trouble here at the economy lot,” said John.

But come Thursday, that may look different for travelers.

Greg Willis, a JIA spokesperson, said airport management expects Thursday of this week to be the start of it all.

“Then between the Christmas holiday, the new year and the bowl game, it will kind of fluctuate,” said Willis.

Willis said to expect parking lot closures. The airport currently has two economy lots that are open daily. They plan on opening a third economy lot at some point.

“I don’t have a hard fast date on that yet and we are going to check and see based on need,” said Willis. “Economy lot 3 will give us a couple hundred spaces, it will be a $40 prepaid flat fee and that lot will be open for a two-week period once it does open.”

But the best thing you can do if you plan on parking is arrive 2 hours before your departure time and check the lots availability on their website before you leave your home.

