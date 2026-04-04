Expect a very warm Easter weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures will rise well into the 80s Saturday afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures along the beaches with the sea breeze.

Abundant sunshine is expected.

Easter Sunday will be similarly warm in the mid to upper 80s. There will be several dry hours from the morning into the early afternoon.

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By mid-late afternoon, a few showers and storms are possible, mainly east of Highway 301 to the beaches.

A cold front will pass through our area on Monday, bringing a few more beneficial showers, especially south of Jacksonville.

Temperatures will be cooler next week, with gusty onshore winds.

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TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. Inland isolated afternoon shower. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, a few afternoon/evening showers/storms. 64/87

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. 65/75

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. 58/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with a brief shower. 57/70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower. 58/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/77

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