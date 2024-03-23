Expect a warm and rainy Saturday in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

Jacksonville, Fla. — Keep your umbrella handy today.

First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross says we can expect scattered thunderstorms this morning.

A few more showers will come later in the afternoon. The high today is 78F.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Palatka launches program to help with missed utility bills

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.