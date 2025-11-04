Extended lane closure on northbound St. Johns Parkway planned for November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An extended lane closure on northbound St. Johns Parkway is scheduled from November 9 to November 21 due to construction related to the First Coast Expressway.

The closure runs between Silverleaf Village Drive and Waterford Lakes Drive.

Crews will be installing a special retaining wall (a mechanically stabilized earth wall) on the east side of the parkway, so they’ll need that lane closed to complete the work safely.

If you usually walk or bike on that side of the road, you’ll be rerouted to the shared path on the west side of St. Johns Parkway, between Silverlake Drive South and Silverlake Drive North.

Want to keep up with roadwork and lane closures? Check out FDOT District 2 on social media or visit their website.

This lane closure is all about ensuring the new infrastructure for the First Coast Expressway is installed safely and smoothly.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.