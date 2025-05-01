FAA adding more airspace over Jacksonville just in time for summer travel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials say they are opening up the airspace over Jacksonville.

The administration lists Florida as the fastest growing market for air travel, and with the summer season approaching, Jacksonville International Airport leaders say opening up the airspace will allow for more planes to fly and hopefully decrease the number of flight delays.

Michael Stewart, Jacksonville Aviation Authority Vice President of External Affairs, said there are things travelers need to be mindful of before they head for departure. He shares these tips:

Make sure you are not coming through TSA with a firearm or any ammunition

Be Real ID compliant by May 7 or be prepared to show your passport. The traditional drivers license will no longer be accepted to fly, even for domestic flights

Arrive early if you don’t have TSA pre-check or if you plan to park

Stewart also said travelers can expect new flight options from:

Air Canada to Toronto

Avelo to Wilmington, Delaware

Delta to Austin, Texas

Allegiant to Akron, OH, Des Moines, Iowa and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Stewart said Southwest Airlines has stopped flights to Atlanta, and Jet Blue has stopped flights to Fort Lauderdale.

