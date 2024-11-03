False tips to Fortify Florida app

Jacksonville, Fla. — Fortify Florida is an app used in public schools to report threats or suspicious activity.

This week, Duval County Public Schools sent an email to parents warning of false reports.

The email said, “Unfortunately, Fortify Florida has been experiencing a high level of false tips according to the Department of Education. We want to remind you — and ask you to remind your children — that intentionally making a false report is unlawful under Florida statute.”

The Department of Education provided this video to help you understand how to use Fortify Florida.

DCPS is encouraging parents to watch it with their children.

