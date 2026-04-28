Families feel lucky to be alive as they seek assistance at a distribution center in Nahunta

BRANTLEY, Ga. — Beneath a haze of smoke and the charred remains just off of 301, a resilient community is beginning to gather.

As the wildfire continues to scour Brantley County, displaced families are flocking to local distribution centers, seeking the basic necessities required to survive an uncertain displacement. At the 4-H center in Nahunta, the atmosphere is heavy with both grief and profound gratitude.

The physical toll of the blaze is evident. Along Highway 82, the “aftermath” is no longer a concept, but a visible reality, charred skeletons of family vehicles, blackened timber where lush wooded areas once stood, and ash-covered properties that neighbors once called home.

For many seeking aid, these visuals serve as a haunting reminder of how they are lucky to be alive.

Among those navigating the rows of donated supplies is Brandy Hinton, a local resident whose evacuation was complicated by a decade of caregiving. Hinton’s husband has been bedridden in their home for nine years and is currently in hospice care.

The fire did more than threaten their structure; it severed a nine-year streak of constant companionship.

“He hasn’t been without me a day,” Hinton said, describing the emotional exhaustion of rushing between Waycross and her husband’s temporary care location. “Having to put him someplace where I wasn’t... trying to run back and forth.”

While adults grapple with logistics and hospice care, the children try to make sense of it all. Hinton recounted a heartbreaking conversation during the evacuation with her grandchild in her family, who had just received a new bunk bed for his birthday.

“The biggest thing was, ‘Can we take the bunk bed with us?’” Hinton recalled. “And I was like, ‘No.’”We can replace things. We can’t replace people or pets," Hinton said. “We have to just trust that everything will be okay.”

Despite the loss of property, Hinton maintains a perspective shared by many in the 4-H center: items are secondary to lives.

The Extension Brantley County 4-H donation center has become a lifeline for the displaced. Volunteers are working around the clock to distribute fresh water, food, and clothes, along with hygiene kits.

As the fire threat remains, the people of Brantley County continue to lean on one another, offering prayers for rain and an end to the destruction.

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