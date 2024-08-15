Families of JTB Apartments murder victims file lawsuit against apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families of local murder victims said they are still mourning a year later after a young girl and two others were killed at JTB Apartments. Surrounded by their attorneys Thursday morning, they announced they are suing the apartment complex for not having proper security systems.

Family members said they are still waiting for justice while holding the management company accountable and hoping crimes like this can be prevented in the future.

“We’re filing this lawsuit because we want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else. If the managers at your apartment tell you you’re, safe we want to make sure you can trust those words,” said Valencia Strowder, grandmother of Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Family members of the victims, 3-year-old Kae’lynn Matthews, 23-year-old Jaquann Mitchell, and 24-year-old Keonte Johnson filed three different negligent security wrongful death lawsuits against the property managers of the JBT Apartments.

“For a management company this large, where was the security? Why weren’t the lights working? Why were the pool gates open and why was there open pedestrian access into the complex? Three beautiful, innocent lives were taken because property managers would rather save a dollar than save a life,” Kimberly Wald, an attorney at Haggard Law Firm, said.

The three were shot and killed in the parking lot there in September. They were at the apartment to buy a dog. The families said employees went to management several times before the shootings about needing more updated security measures, and they claim management ignored them.

“This is the premier management company around the United States. That’s what they tout on their website. They brag about managing 500 properties throughout the United States,” said Wald.

Family members ask the apartment complex owners to beef up their security protocols to keep both residents and guests safe. They add the surrounding neighborhoods have high levels of crime and the security of the apartment complex should be improved as a result.

No arrests have been made in connection to these three killings. All tips should be made to Crimestoppers or JSO.

