Family of Jacksonville man arrested in viral traffic stop rally against JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of William McNeil Jr., speaking only with Action News Jax, is asking for more answers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in its investigation into his viral arrest after a traffic stop in February.

Action News Jax first showed you the cell phone and police body camera video of the arrest last month, which made national headlines. It shows JSO Officer Donald Bowers punching McNeil Jr. before he and the other officers who responded dragged him out of the car and put him in cuffs.

McNeil Jr. and his family have since filed a lawsuit against JSO alongside multiple civil rights lawyers, including Ben Crump, regarding the use of force by Officer Bowers and the other officers who were involved in the arrest.

“We really here not to incite a riot, but to say to the people to stand against injustice,” Frank James said, McNeil Jr.’s uncle, during the rally held on Saturday alongside the Jacksonville Community Action Committee.

The arrest report from JSO says McNeil had been driving without headlights on during inclement weather and didn’t have his seatbelt on when he was pulled over. The police body camera video shows McNeil first asking why he had been pulled over and then asking to speak with the officers’ supervisor when he was given a reason by the officers involved. It later shows McNeil closing and locking his car doors after the officers had given multiple commands to step out of the car.

The State Attorney’s Office has since said none of the officers involved in the arrest committed any crimes. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating whether any of the officers broke policy, but Officer Bowers has since been put on leave.

McNeil Jr.’s family is not only calling on the State Attorney’s Office to reopen its investigation into the arrest, but is asking JSO to share the results of its internal investigation.

“They need to do their job, the right job, the truthful job,” Latoya Solomon said, McNeil Jr.’s mother.

Weeks ago, Action News Jax requested more documents from the State Attorney’s Office regarding its investigation and decision regarding the arrest. We’re still waiting to hear back.

