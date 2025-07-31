Family mourns the victims of a triple murder-suicide in Hilliard

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A grieving family member is remembering his loved ones who were killed in a tragic triple murder-suicide in Hilliard.

Steven Hallmark said his cousins, Marissa Rowell and Alisha Fogarty, along with his aunt, Sandra Fogarty, were murdered last Thursday inside their home.

“She definitely didn’t deserve this, none of them do,” said Hallmark

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who killed them as Christopher Rowell, who died after turning the gun on himself.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Hallmark said Christopher was married to Marissa. They had a 5-year-old daughter, who deputies said witnessed the shooting and was able to escape out the home’s front door. She went to a neighbor’s house for help, covered in blood.

Prior to the horrific crime, Hallmark said there were issues with Christopher and Marissa’s relationship.

“He would always threaten her and tell her to get out the house,” said Hallmark.

He recalled a conversation he had with Marissa that raised concerns.

“When they were heading back home to Hilliard and he was driving down 108 and he had a beer in one hand and a gun in his other hand, and he was threatening Marissa and the baby was in the backseat,” said Hallmark.

It got to the point where he said his aunt bought a home in Blackshear, Georgia, for them to move away to.

They had a U-Haul packed up and ready, which Action News Jax saw outside the home when our crews were at the scene.

“Domestic violence is real,” said Hallmark. “Go get help, talk to someone before a tragedy like this happens.”

Hallmark said the murders have left a tremendous impact on their family and community.

They are asking for support, especially for the 5-year-old girl. If you wish to support the family and their memorial expenses, you can visit their GoFundMe here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]