Fatal crash closes all lanes of A1A near Mickler’s Landing

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Two people have died, and two others are in serious condition after a crash on A1A (Ponte Vedra Boulevard) Sunday, near Mickler’s Landing in Ponte Vedra, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue says.

Just after 6 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced that all lanes are closed in both directions on the 1100 block of Ponte Vedra Blvd.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s incident map shows the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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SJCFR said that no pedestrians or bikers were involved in the crash. The two additional patients from the scene were transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The circumstances of the crash and the identities of all involved, including the two people who died, have not been released at this time.

Action News Jax has a crew on their way to the scene and is working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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