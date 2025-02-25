Fatal, multiple vehicle crash blocks Putnam County road

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision has resulted in the death of at least one person Tuesday morning on State Road 100 near Carraway in Putnam County. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred at about 7 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

All lanes of traffic on SR 100 remained blocked at 8:30 a.m. and traffic is being diverted to Springside Shortcut Road to Carraway Mail Route Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.