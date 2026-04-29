New report details suspect's worsening behavior before 2 USF students' killings

ORLANDO, Fla. — The behavior of a suspect in the murders of two University of South Florida students from Bangladesh worsened over time from marijuana use, family members told deputies after his arrest three years ago for punching his brother in the face and kicking his mother in the back.

Hisham Abugharbieh was delusional at the time, stating “I am son of Mary” and “I created my brother. I am his god." He was taken to jail under the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for involuntary, emergency mental health observation for 72 hours, according to an incident report made public Wednesday about the May 2023 misdemeanor battery arrest from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

“HIsham used to be a cool guy, a supportive and helpful eldest son, until he started smoking cannabis, especially medical marijuana,” a relative whose name was redacted wrote in a victim impact statement more than a week after Abugharbieh's May 2023 arrest. “It turned him mentally ill, with hurtful behavior and anger problems which is affecting the family life. We lost Hisham as a normal family member.”

At the time, Abugharbieh told deputies that he was acting in self-defense because his brother was threatening him. Abugharbieh's relatives didn't want him to face prosecution but asked that he receive substance abuse treatment. He entered into a diversion program for first-time offenders.

Last week, Abugharbieh, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of two doctoral students studying at the University of South Florida. He was being held without bond.

The remains of Abugharbieh's roommate, Zamil Limon, were found in a trash bag on the Howard Frankland bridge last Friday. On Sunday, the sheriff's office announced that a body had been found in a waterway near the bridge, but the local medical examiner's office hasn't publicly confirmed it to be Limon's girlfriend, Nahida Bristy.

They disappeared April 16. Limon was last seen at the off-campus apartment complex where he lived with Abugharbieh, and Bristy at a campus science building. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, and Bristy was studying chemical engineering.

Reached by email earlier this week, Jennifer Spradley, an attorney in the public defender’s office in Tampa, said the office wouldn’t comment on Abugharbieh’s case.

Abugharbieh was arrested last Friday after he barricaded himself inside his family's home and refused to come out, following the arrival of law enforcement for what authorities described as a report of domestic violence. One of the police reports released Wednesday said that he had grabbed his sister and held her against her will before she was able to break free. Abugharbieh faced misdemeanor battery and felony false imprisonment charges from the incident.

In a message to students on Wednesday, USF President Moez Limayem said that the university would hold a vigil for Limon and Bristy on Friday, and that there would be a remembrance for the students during next week's commencement ceremonies. A fund to support the students' families also was started privately, Limayem said.

“I want to assure you that the university is reviewing all factors involved, including conditions and safety measures that are in place at off-campus housing facilities,” Limayem said.

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