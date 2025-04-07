Fatal wreck closes Columbia County road | TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal traffic crash has closed County Road 245 (Price Creek) Monday morning in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media at about 7:30 a.m. that the accident occurred on CR 245 near the intersection of SE Ebenezer.

“C.R.245 will be shut down while FHP conducts their investigation. We will update when the roadway has re-opened,” the social media post states.

