Suspect in custody after FBI Jacksonville serves warrant at East Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville is responding to a home in East Arlington to serve a warrant, Action News Jax has confirmed.

An Action News Jax crew on the scene also sees a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office presence and police tape up in the Ashley Woods subdivision, which is off Girvin Road near Ashley Melisse Boulevard.

JSO said it is assisting FBI with traffic control and said further questions should be directed to the FBI.

FBI Jacksonville said it is on the scene of a home in the subdivision on Soaring Flight Way, where the suspect, a man, was barricaded in a house.

The man is now in custody and FBI said it will be on scene for several hours.

A large perimeter has been established, but the FBI said the neighborhood is not closed and neighbors can come and go.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with the latest information as soon as we receive it.

