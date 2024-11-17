FDOT to host public meeting for interstate changes

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Columbia County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will host a hybrid public meeting to discuss proposed interchange improvements to the I-75 at U.S. 441/U.S. 41 intersection, including access management improvements at SW Howell Street.

The hybrid public meeting for the I-75 at U.S. 441/U.S. 41 interchange improvements project will be held Monday, Nov. 18 at the Mason City Community Center.

The project proposes operational improvements to the I-75 at U.S. 441/U.S. 41 interchange (commonly referred to as the Ellisville interchange) by signalizing the ramp intersections, adding turn lanes, extending existing storage lanes, and accommodating U-turn movements.

South of the Ellisville interchange, the project proposes enhanced safety by converting the existing full median opening at SW Howell Street and U.S. 441/U.S. 41 to a directional median opening and providing a new signalized intersection 1,500 feet south of SW Howell Street. The movements removed from the SW Howell Street and U.S. 441/U.S. 41 intersection will be accommodated through a new roadway called Ellisville Access Road.

All participants, regardless of the platform they choose, will receive the same information on the proposed project and all comments received in-person, virtually, or electronically will be given equal consideration.

