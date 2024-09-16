FDOT seeking public opinion on proposed median U-turn at I-95 and Emerson St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is seeking public input on a proposal to streamline the intersection of Interstate 95 and Emerson Street in Jacksonville.

The plan, which could impact the daily commute for thousands of drivers, involves introducing a median U-turn at the busy intersection.

Currently, drivers exiting the Hart Expressway who need to access I-95 either northbound or southbound must turn right. This has led to frequent congestion, with southbound traffic often backing up along Emerson Street to Spring Park Road during red lights. FDOT’s proposed solution would allow southbound drivers to make a U-turn into a median, clearing the right lane for those heading north or continuing on Emerson Street.

The design is modeled after similar intersections at Collins Road and I-295, as well as State Road 16 and I-95 in St. Augustine. While the construction is years away, with completion expected by spring 2028, FDOT is tying this project into the ongoing I-95 lane widening efforts.

To ensure public feedback is considered before moving forward, FDOT is hosting two public meetings. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, with transportation staff available to answer questions from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. The in-person meeting will take place the following day at the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office, starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information and to register for the virtual meeting, visit NFLroads.com/VPH.

