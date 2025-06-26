FDOT’s new designs coming soon to a road near you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If, during your morning commute, you’ve noticed a new roundabout or interchange looks a little different than usual, you’re not alone. The Florida Department of Transportation has been introducing new, innovative designs to ensure it keeps pace with the growth in our area.

FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said they are constantly looking at ways to improve our roads. “When you come up to a roundabout, your natural inclination is to slow down,” he said.

Ray added the natural calming feature of a roundabout is a huge pro for weighing out what type of road to create, but not everyone is a fan. “We see a lot of pushbacks when we talk about roundabouts. The community doesn’t quite understand them. We get it. We don’t want to be England; we left for a reason,” Ray joked.

FDOT says they are choosing more modern roundabout designs, “very different in what you think about the 70s and the roundabouts of yesteryear,” said Ray.

When interviewing Ray, we stood in front of a roundabout that had a big red circle in the middle, “The red feature here,” Ray pointed to it, “is what’s called a truck apron. It allows trucks to move through the intersection seamlessly.”

Shortly after he said that a semi-truck popped over the red circle and drove through the roundabout, “That’s okay. That’s what it’s designed for,” Ray smiled.

Roundabouts aren’t the only thing looking a little different these days. Interchanges are also getting a facelift in our area. “What we look at is how to eliminate congestion, increase capacity, increase safety, and remove some of those conflict points. That’s where the divergent diamond comes in,” said Ray.

FDOT is actively adding more divergent diamond interchanges across our area. You can see some active ones now at SR-200 and I-95 in Yulee and San Pablo Road at JTB. “Divergent diamond interchanges are essentially where you drive on what feels like the wrong side of the road. You drive on the left-hand side of the road, and then opposing traffic drives on the other hand,” said Ray.

When it comes to the new traffic pattern, others ask, “Why change something that’s working?” Ray said the old patterns aren’t really working that well, “When we talk about a traditional interchange like a clover leaf, those are great for when they first open - but as the community grows, ultimately, it leads to backups.”

FDOT hopes these new road designs will improve safety and alleviate congestion as Northeast Florida continues to grow. For information on public hearings, upcoming projects, and active projects near you can always go to the FDOT webpage.

