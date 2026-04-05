Feeding Northeast Florida to host a silent disco throwback night for volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida will blend community service with a retro dance party when it hosts Silent Disco Throwback Night on April 17 as part of its new “Warehouse Jams” volunteer event series.

The event, open to those 21 and older, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the organization’s warehouse at 5245 Old Kings Rd. in Jacksonville. Tickets are $25 per person.

Participants will sort and pack food for local families while listening to hits from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and today through wireless headphones provided by Hush Hush, a silent disco company.

Attendees will also take warehouse tours and learn more about the organization’s operations. Last year alone, Feeding Northeast Florida distributed more than 38.2 million pounds of food to the community.

Light refreshments will be provided. A cash bar offering beer, wine, a signature cocktail and non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Space is limited to 100 participants. To register, visit feedingnefl.org/warehousejams.

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