FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open in multiple Florida counties in the wake of Helene

FLORIDA — Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spent the day in Lake City in Columbia County and learned how people there are recovering from the damage Helene brought.

FEMA has opened its disaster recovery centers in some of the areas hardest hit by Helene. Dozens of people in Lake City walked into the center in Columbia County. Many told Action News Jax trees have punctured through their homes destroying walls and roofs. They said they are hopeful FEMA can step in clean up what Helene left behind.

“A tree fell directly into my septic tank, and it ripped everything off my roof. It started leaking in my house and my ceiling started collapsing. Now, I’m having to rebuild everything from the ground up,” said Curtis Thomas, a Lake City resident.

Thomas estimates he is looking at a minimum of $20,000 worth of damage to his property. He was joined in line at the just-opened FEMA Disaster Recovery Center by Dottie Mullens. She said she needed funds to patch up a hole caused by debris the storm sent colliding into her house.

“It’s almost like it twirled around my house because it tore up my front porch, my back porch and my car porch,” said Dottie Mullens, Lake City resident.

Mullens said she stayed in a hotel during the peak of Helene and came back to find a piece of her granddaughter’s trampoline inside of her bedroom.

“It came through the top of my house, to my room’s wall and down into my bed. The post was right where I would’ve been laying,” said Mullens.

FEMA provided Action News Jax with a statement saying in part:

“Homeowners and renters who had uninsured damage or loss caused by Hurricane Helene can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs like temporary lodging, home repair costs and much more.”

THE FEMA center in Lake City is located at 180 East Duval Street.

People who need help have three other ways to apply for FEMA assistance- the agency’s direct website, FEMA’S hotline, and the FEMA app.

