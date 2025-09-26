Fernandina Beach Fire Department extinguishes electric golf cart fire with no injuries reported

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Fire Department’s Station 1 units responded to a fire involving an electric golf cart Thursday afternoon, successfully extinguishing the flames without any injuries reported.

According to the fire department, the incident presented unique challenges for the firefighters due to the nature of electric vehicles, which can pose a risk of reigniting after the flames appear to be out.

Electric vehicles, unlike traditional combustion engine vehicles, require special attention during firefighting operations because of the potential for reignition. This necessitated an extended presence of the firefighting crew at the scene to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

After their hard work, the firefighters received free meals from Meal Ease Market, a gesture of support and appreciation from the local community.

