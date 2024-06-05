A few more showers, storms on the way before hot afternoons for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a dry morning commute on Wednesday, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we’ll see scattered afternoon and early evening showers.

Here’s what you can expect:

Highs Wednesday in the lower 90s inland and 80s at the coast.

Widely scattered afternoon and early evening showers/storms will develop inland and slowly spread east. Here’s the timing:

Isolated sea breeze shower in Jacksonville after 2 p.m.

Widely scattered showers/storms developing well inland after 3 pm and slowly spreading east to near Highway 301.

Showers/storms are possible near Jacksonville before sunset before fading away.

Isolated shower/storm on Thursday.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s Thursday/Friday.

Still hot over the weekend and mainly dry.

