FHP: 21-year-old killed in fatal crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old was killed in a fatal car crash in Clay County Sunday morning, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a report from FHP, the incident was reported on CR-218 and Nolan Road at around 4:10 a.m.

The driver of the first vehicle, the 21-year-old, was traveling south on Nolan Road towards CR-218, while the driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old, was traveling west on CR-218.

The report says that the first vehicle entered the path of the second, where the cars then collided. The 21-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 19-year-old suffered from serious injuries.

