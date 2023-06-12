FHP: Fatal traffic crash kills one near East Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that one woman is dead after a fatal traffic crash took place on State Rd. 207 and Mullbuerry Rd. Monday afternoon.

According to FHP, at around 1:00 p.m., a blue Toyota Rav4 turned left on State Rd. 207 in front of a black pickup truck.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black pickup truck sustained only minor injuries.

It is unknown if either driver was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

