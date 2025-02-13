FHP: Florida motorcyclist killed in Wednesday car crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old man from White Springs was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the crash report, a 65-year-old man was driving a truck north on County Road 250 in Columbia County around 6:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist was going south.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The truck started to make a left turn onto Nash Road in front of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle hit the front of the truck.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.