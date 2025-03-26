FHP: Woman killed, toddler injured in Macclenny crash Friday night

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports that a woman is dead after a crash in Baker County Friday night.

According to the FHP report, A man from Glen St. Mary was riding with a 2-year-old, driving north on County Road 228 around 9:30 p.m.

An SUV was heading the opposite way when they both got to the intersection at WM Barber Road.

FHP says both cars had a green light when the SUV tried to turn left.

The two cars collided, causing the SUV to flip and land on its roof.

Two women were inside the SUV, according to FHP. The passenger, a 24-year-old from Macclenny, was killed. Officials say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The man and the toddler in the other car both suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.

