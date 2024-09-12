FHP looking for Ford Explorer that hit, killed pedestrian on I-95 in Jacksonville

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

FHP said the car hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 northbound near Edgewood Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

⚠️⚠️ Hit & Run Fatality - Duval County ⚠️⚠️

We are looking for a 2016-2019 Ford Explorer (Black or Grey) w/ right front damage to bumper area. The passenger side mirror is missing as well. (similar vehicle pictured below) The vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 NB > pic.twitter.com/Y7ONLhguGT — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 12, 2024

The vehicle troopers believe is involved is a 2016-2019 black or gray Ford Explorer with front damage to the bumper area and a missing passenger’s side mirror.

FHP said that the car was traveling northbound on the Trout River Bridge as it was approaching the victim, a 63-year-old woman from Sparta, Ga. She had exited her parked car on the right shoulder of the interstate, FHP said in a news release.

The car then struck the woman and she ended up on the right shoulder of the road, where she died from her injuries. The car continued traveling northbound on I-95, FHP said.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or possible driver is asked to call FHP investigators at 904-301-3700 or *FHP. Tips can also be reported to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the victim was a man.

