First Alert Weather: 20-30 degree temperature drop Saturday!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Mostly clear & mild tonight as a strong cold front approaches from the north, arriving near/shortly after sunrise.

Saturday will turn windy & much cooler as clouds move in with morning temps. in the 60s to near 70 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s in the afternoon. Wind gusts will reach 40 mph at the beaches & 30 mph inland.

Still windy Sunday with rough seas & surf as beach temps. only reach the low 60s… to low 70s inland.

Warmer next week with enough humidity for some isolated afternoon showers though widespread significant rain is unlikely. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & mild. Low: 61

Mostly clear & mild. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Clouds moving in, becoming windy & much cooler… a bit of drizzle at times later in the day. High: 67 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s through the afternoon.

Clouds moving in, becoming windy & much cooler… a bit of drizzle at times later in the day. High: 67 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s through the afternoon. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds, some drizzle, windy. Low: 54

Clouds, some drizzle, windy. Low: 54 SUNDAY: Windy… partly to mostly cloudy. High: 70… low 60s @ beaches.

Windy… partly to mostly cloudy. High: 70… low 60s @ beaches. MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy… isolated inland shower. 57/77… 60s @ beaches.

Partly cloudy, breezy… isolated inland shower. 57/77… 60s @ beaches. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer… isolated afternoon shower. 59/83

Partly cloudy, warmer… isolated afternoon shower. 59/83 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84

Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85

Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood