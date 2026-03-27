First Alert Weather: 20-30 degree temperature drop Saturday!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Mostly clear & mild tonight as a strong cold front approaches from the north, arriving near/shortly after sunrise.
- Saturday will turn windy & much cooler as clouds move in with morning temps. in the 60s to near 70 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s in the afternoon. Wind gusts will reach 40 mph at the beaches & 30 mph inland.
- Still windy Sunday with rough seas & surf as beach temps. only reach the low 60s… to low 70s inland.
- Warmer next week with enough humidity for some isolated afternoon showers though widespread significant rain is unlikely. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear & mild. Low: 61
- SATURDAY: Clouds moving in, becoming windy & much cooler… a bit of drizzle at times later in the day. High: 67 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s through the afternoon.
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds, some drizzle, windy. Low: 54
- SUNDAY: Windy… partly to mostly cloudy. High: 70… low 60s @ beaches.
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy… isolated inland shower. 57/77… 60s @ beaches.
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer… isolated afternoon shower. 59/83
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood