First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms expected, along with heat and humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be another very hot day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be 100F+ this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop across the area by midday to the west of Jacksonville.

Showers and storms will move into Duval county by 2-4 pm from the west/southwest.

Storms will be moving E/NE today.

Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Very heavy rain, lightning, and strong gusty winds.

The week continues to be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

All neighborhoods should receive beneficial rain over the next week, with some localized spots receiving 1-2+ inches wherever thunderstorms repeat.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

One area to watch near the TX/LA coastline for low-end tropical development over the next 24 hours.

Any disturbance would skim the TX/LA coastline and be inland by Thursday, if it develops.

Regardless, there will be heavy rain and the potential for flooding and gusty winds there over the next several days.

Tracking the Tropics: June 16, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 92 (Feels like 100+)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 73/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 72/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 16, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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