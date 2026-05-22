First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms for some areas over holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Some heavy showers & thunderstorms will affect parts of the weekend. Keep an eye to the sky as lightning can travel up to 10 miles from the parent cloud. The highest risk for storms will be Saturday afternoon & early evening with some of the storms making it to the beaches. Storms will be mostly inland – near/west of I-95 Sunday & still heavy in spots. The storms on Monday will be inland west of I-95 & a little more scattered.

Otherwise,temps. will be hot & humid under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s at the beaches – with a high rip current risk – to the low 90s inland before falling in & around storms. Muggy overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Storms will increase again next week – Wed./Thu./Fri. with a good opportunity for beneficial rainfall in many areas.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm inland … partly cloudy overnight Low: 70

A widely scattered shower/storm inland … partly cloudy overnight Low: 70 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90 SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm…. partly cloudy Low: 71

Evening shower/storm…. partly cloudy Low: 71 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms – mainly inland. High: 91

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms – mainly inland. High: 91 MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with inland scattered afternoon showers, a t’storm. 71/90

Partly sunny with inland scattered afternoon showers, a t’storm. 71/90 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon storm inland. 73/90

Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon storm inland. 73/90 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 73/90

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 73/90 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers/storms. 70/91

Partly sunny, afternoon showers/storms. 70/91 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. 69/89

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