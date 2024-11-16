First Alert Weather: Beautiful Fall weather before some rain

The First Alert Weather team says Sunday’s very similar to today’s –early morning temps will be around 50 while we’ll be in the 70s in the afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

What a beautiful day

Morning lows were in the low 50s – the coolest since April

Afternoon highs only made the low 70s

All stays sunny throughout Tuesday

Clouds increase Tuesday, giving way to some rain late Tuesday & early Wednesday

Some spots could see up to an inch of rain, especially south of I-10

Then a strong cold front sweeps through, clearing us out & cooling us off again

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Sara is still in the Western Caribbean

Sara is a very disorganized system and will be making landfall in Belize tonight

The current forecast has Sara moving over Mexico and weakening to a remnant low by Monday

The forecast cone does not extend into the Gulf of Mexico

In all likelihood, Sara will be completely gone by Monday/Tuesday

Moisture from the remnants of Sara will move over the Gulf and over FL by mid-week

There are no other areas of concern

Weekly Forecast:

SAT NIGHT: Clear & Chilly! Low: 49

SUNDAY: Sunny & Mild! Low: 74

MON: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 51/77

TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late. 56/79

WED: Showers Early, Some Clearing. 65/76

THU: Becoming Sunny, Much Cooler. 49/66

FRI: Sunny & Cool. 42/64

SAT: Sunny & Cool. 42/67

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.