FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful St. Patrick’s Day 🍀

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry and cool with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Full sunshine today with highs in the 60s.

Warming up to near 80 by Wednesday ahead of a few showers Thursday.

Spring begins Thursday with the spring equinox at 5:01 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. 42/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/81

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 53/72

FRIDAY: Chilly start, sunny and nice. 39/68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/77

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.