First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather to give way to warming trend this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Gorgeous weather with mild temps. & low humidity. Temps. tonight will fall into the 40s well inland to the 50s elsewhere.
- A warming trend begins Tuesday but still with comfortable humidity. Highs will reach the mid-80s.
- We’ll top out around 90 Wednesday… into the mid-90s Thursday. A few showers, an isolated t’storm will move into SE Ga. Thursday afternoon ahead of a cool front while NE Florida stays dry.
- The front will stall near the area Friday through the weekend with scattered showers & a few t’storms but also plenty of dry hours.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear, nice & cool. Low: 52
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer but comfortable humidity. High: 86
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hotter. High: 90
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered SE Ga. afternoon showers, t’storm. 67/95
- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 65/80
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, a t’storm. 65/83
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, a t’storm. 65/85
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, a t’storm. 66/88
- ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area