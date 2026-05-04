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First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather to give way to warming trend this week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Gorgeous weather with mild temps. & low humidity.  Temps. tonight will fall into the 40s well inland to the 50s elsewhere.
  • A warming trend begins Tuesday but still with comfortable humidity.  Highs will reach the mid-80s.
  • We’ll top out around 90 Wednesday… into the mid-90s Thursday. A few showers, an isolated t’storm will move into SE Ga. Thursday afternoon ahead of a cool front while NE Florida stays dry.
  • The front will stall near the area Friday through the weekend with scattered showers & a few t’storms but also plenty of dry hours.

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