FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will remain mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Saturday morning temperatures range from around 50 degrees across inland SE Georgia to the 60s along the Atlantic coast.
- Jacksonville has cooled to at least 56°, making Saturday the coolest morning so far this season.
- Sunshine all day expected with a few passing clouds and highs in the low 80s.
- Not as cool Saturday night ahead of an approaching front, and warmer for Sunday in the mid-80s.
- The front may squeeze out one or two showers late in the day, but widespread measurable rain is not expected.
- Temperatures will be cooler on Monday in the upper 70s.
- Another dry cold front will pass through late Tuesday.
- Drought conditions continue to expand with no significant rain in sight.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Two areas are being watched for tropical development, neither a threat to land at this time.
- One will bear watching in the Caribbean next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 62
SUNDAY: Warmer, becoming partly cloudy with a late day inland shower. 62/86
MONDAY: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny. 61/78
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/86
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82
THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/83
