FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will remain mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning temperatures range from around 50 degrees across inland SE Georgia to the 60s along the Atlantic coast.

Jacksonville has cooled to at least 56°, making Saturday the coolest morning so far this season.

Sunshine all day expected with a few passing clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Not as cool Saturday night ahead of an approaching front, and warmer for Sunday in the mid-80s.

The front may squeeze out one or two showers late in the day, but widespread measurable rain is not expected.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday in the upper 70s.

Another dry cold front will pass through late Tuesday.

Drought conditions continue to expand with no significant rain in sight.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Two areas are being watched for tropical development, neither a threat to land at this time.

One will bear watching in the Caribbean next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Warmer, becoming partly cloudy with a late day inland shower. 62/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny. 61/78

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/79

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/83

